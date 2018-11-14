Marvin Lewis hopeful about A.J. Green return, but he doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Bengals got a couple of defensive players back on the practice field Wednesday, but they’re still missing a key piece of their offensive mix.

A.J. Green did not play against the Saints last Sunday because of the toe injury he suffered in Week Eight against the Buccaneers. Green did not need surgery to repair the problem, but there was a report that he’d miss at least two games before being well enough to play again.

Green did not practice on Wednesday, but head coach Marvin Lewis said after the session that he hasn’t been ruled out at this point.

“Hopefully we get him out there on Sunday,” Lewis said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Wide receiver Josh Malone (hamstring) was also out of practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Preston Brown (knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), linebacker Nick Vigil (knee) and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (knee) rounded out the group of players not participating in practice.