Mitchell Trubisky wins the Week 10 NFC offensive player of the week award

Posted by Mike Florio on November 14, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
He often gets compared, unfavorably, to quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Those comparisons are becoming more and more favorable.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft (eight spots before Mahomes and 10 before Watson), has won the NFC’s offensive player of the week award for his performance against the Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes on Sunday, generating a career-high 355 yards. Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, generating a 148.6 passer rating.

He now has four 300-yard passing games in 2018 matching a team record for the most in a single season.

Trubisky becomes the first Bears player to be named offensive player of the week since Jordan Howard, for Week Eight of the 2016 season.

The performance came on the heels of over-the-top criticism from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi: “I’m not buying Mitchell Trubisky. You couldn’t get me to buy Mitchell Trubisky if you had him on a discount rack at Filene’s Basement. There’s no chance. There’s no chance. He can’t throw the ball inbounds half the time. I mean, it’s a joke. I was in Chicago this week and all I saw was Trubisky jerseys and I’m thinking you people are crazy. You’re going to be selling them in three years.”

Said Trubisky to PFT when asked to respond to Lombardi after Sunday’s win, “I’m not sure who that is.”

Everyone should now know who Trubisky is, if they didn’t already. Trubisky and the 6-3 Bears host the 5-3-1 Vikings on Sunday Night Football, with first place in the NFC North on the line.

13 responses to “Mitchell Trubisky wins the Week 10 NFC offensive player of the week award

  3. Wow, take that all you haters out there. Well we all know the Bears haven’t played anyone yet so all the usual comments will come. The kid is playing well and the most importantly , the Bears are winning. The big test will come Sunday night when the Vikings come in.

  6. Fraud! He beat a team that has one good corner who didn’t play, zero pass rush, traded away one of there best offensive players, and is in a total free fall. Yet, Bear fans are getting his HOF bust ready. When he crashes back down to earth along with the fraudulent Bears. I will be here to remind everyone.

    The Bears will be 8-8 or 9-7 and miss the playoffs. They gave up 2 first round picks to get back to mediocre! Well done!

  7. Coach Nagy made Alex Smith look good.The offensive line is doing a great job in pass protection and the threat of Cohen ripping one off on any play helps a lot.

    As a long suffering Bears fan I am thrilled to have a QB that isn’t out there throwing multiple picks (Jay Cutler) or playing not to lose (every other QB for the last ten years or more).

  8. It doesn’t matter who he did it against, that’s an impressive game. Now, if he does it again on Sunday night, then it sure looks like the nfc north is going to be tough for years to come.

  9. trubiskyisjustahairbetterthankyleorton says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:05 am
    Fraud! He beat a team that has one good corner who didn’t play, zero pass rush, traded away one of there best offensive players, and is in a total free fall. Yet, Bear fans are getting his HOF bust ready. When he crashes back down to earth along with the fraudulent Bears. I will be here to remind everyone.
    The Bears will be 8-8 or 9-7 and miss the playoffs. They gave up 2 first round picks to get back to mediocre! Well done!
    ==========================================================================================
    Actually ariani, most Bear fans aren’t even sold on Trubisky yet, but we like what we are seeing. The only person mentioning Hall-of-Fame is you. Last year he threw 7 TD’s and 7 INT’s and averaged 183 yards/game in 12 games. This year, he’s 19/7 in 9 games and averaging 256 yards/game. He’s obviously progressing. There’s no one saying he’s great yet, and he does need to do it against good teams. However, even if he plays poorly against the Vikings’ this week, it doesn’t mean he’s a fraud or that he’s not going to be any good. He’s a young QB playing in a new offense with a new coaching staff and he’s not a finished product yet.

    The knee-jerk reactions by people on this site and the constant and redundant denigration of players, certain teams, and schedules is ridiculous.

  10. Trubisky and Nagy have the Bears on the right track. Sure he’s not Rodgers or Brees or Brady, and maybe won’t ever be, but if he plays well and plays consistent like he has this year, the Bears will contend for the playoffs every year. Give him his due. He’s showing a lot of improvement in Year 2.

    —A Vikings Fan

  12. Hating on someone who isn’t performing is fine, but Trubisky has quietly been killing it.

    “Over the last six games, Trubisky has passed for 1,713 yards with 17 TDs, four interceptions and a 114.8 passer rating while also rushing for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.”

    C’mon. The kid is balling right now.

