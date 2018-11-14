Mitchell Trubisky wins the Week 10 NFC offensive player of the week award

Getty Images

He often gets compared, unfavorably, to quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Those comparisons are becoming more and more favorable.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft (eight spots before Mahomes and 10 before Watson), has won the NFC’s offensive player of the week award for his performance against the Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes on Sunday, generating a career-high 355 yards. Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, generating a 148.6 passer rating.

He now has four 300-yard passing games in 2018 matching a team record for the most in a single season.

Trubisky becomes the first Bears player to be named offensive player of the week since Jordan Howard, for Week Eight of the 2016 season.

The performance came on the heels of over-the-top criticism from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi: “I’m not buying Mitchell Trubisky. You couldn’t get me to buy Mitchell Trubisky if you had him on a discount rack at Filene’s Basement. There’s no chance. There’s no chance. He can’t throw the ball inbounds half the time. I mean, it’s a joke. I was in Chicago this week and all I saw was Trubisky jerseys and I’m thinking you people are crazy. You’re going to be selling them in three years.”

Said Trubisky to PFT when asked to respond to Lombardi after Sunday’s win, “I’m not sure who that is.”

Everyone should now know who Trubisky is, if they didn’t already. Trubisky and the 6-3 Bears host the 5-3-1 Vikings on Sunday Night Football, with first place in the NFC North on the line.