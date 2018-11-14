Nathan Peterman clears waivers, becomes free agent

Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Nathan Peterman cleared waivers. He becomes a free agent, and it would come as a surprise if anyone signs him before the end of the season based on his results thus far.

Peterman opened the season as the Bills’ starter but went only 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in the loss to the Ravens. The game was not an aberration.

In two seasons, Peterman has thrown three touchdowns and three pick-sixes.

He threw 13 interceptions on 133 career regular-season and postseason pass attempts.

Peterman finished 1-3 as the team’s starter in two seasons after the Bills made him a fifth-round pick in 2017.