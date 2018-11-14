NFL moves Chargers-Steelers Week 13, Rams-Bears Week 14 into prime time

Getty Images

The NFL has made the prime time schedule better in December.

The league announced today that flexible scheduling has been employed for both Week 13 and Week 14, moving better games into the Sunday Night Football slot than the ones that were previously scheduled.

In Week 13, the Sunday night game on December 2 will now be the Chargers at the Steelers on NBC. The 49ers-Seahawks game that had originally been scheduled for prime time has now been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

In Week 14, the Sunday night game on December 9, will now be the Rams at the Bears on NBC. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Raiders game originally scheduled for prime time has now been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

The rest of the Week 13 and Week 14 schedules will remain in place.