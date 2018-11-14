NFL received regular reports about Azteca Stadium field since September

Getty Images

The NFL’s abrupt decision to relocate the Chiefs-Rams game set for Mexico City raises plenty of questions about why the decision was made so close in time to kickoff, given that a Shakira concert that damaged the field happened on October 11, more than a month ago.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league had been receiving regular reports regarding the condition of the field since September. And it was a report that arrived on Sunday — after a November 7 concert and a November 10 soccer match — that spurred action.

The NFL proceeded on Monday and Tuesday with previously scheduled meetings and inspections. Ultimately, the decision came less than 24 hours after the league surveyed the field on Monday afternoon.

Reasonable minds may differ as to whether the league should have relocated the game before Tuesday. Regardless of whether it was relocation or resodding of the field or replacement of the surface with FieldTurf, something should have been done before this week.

Apparently, the plan was to continue to receive regular reports about the condition of the field until Monday, at which time an inspection would occur and a decision would be made about whether to relocate the game. If that was the plan, the league should consider a new approach for future games in Mexico or elsewhere.

Whether it’s more aggressive efforts to inspect the field or a more proactive approach to identifying alternatives or a bright-line rule that there will be no other events on the field for a month (for example) before the looming NFL game, this near-miss should prompt the league to take a step back and consider how to ensure that near misses won’t happen moving forward when it comes to the ongoing desire to play NFL games in other countries.