NFL TV ratings up again in Week 10

Getty Images

The NFL has continued to generate strong numbers on television this season, and Week 10 numbers were particularly strong.

The six NFL broadcast windows averaged 15.4 million viewers in Week 10, an increase of nearly 8 percent over the 14.3 million average for the comparable time slots last season.

Monday Night Football on ESPN was up 19 percent, Sunday Night Football on NBC was up 15 percent, Thursday Night Football on FOX and NFL Network was up 9 percent, and the Sunday afternoon game on FOX was up 20 percent. Only the two Sunday afternoon time slots on CBS were down, 5 percent each.

That’s been the case all season for the NFL, which has been seeing small but consistent ratings increases over 2017. After two straight years of concerns that the league’s ratings are declining, the story this year has been positive for the league and its TV partners.