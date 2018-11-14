Packers’ “cheap” approach with T.J. Lang was smart

November 14, 2018
A year and a half ago, the Packers watched as longtime starting guard T.J. Lang walked away to a division rival, the Lions, taking more money from Detroit than Green Bay was willing to pay. At the time, the Packers were criticized for that move. That criticism was wrong.

The Lions have placed Lang on injured reserve today, ending his second straight injury-plagued season in Detroit. Lang signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Lions, but there’s talk that the Lions will release him this offseason rather than pay him the $9 million he’s due to make in 2019. Lang’s contract now looks like an expensive mistake by Detroit.

And declining to match that contract now looks like a wise move by then-Packers General Manager Ted Thompson. It was particularly prudent for Thompson because he knew he’d have to withstand criticism for his move: The Packers’ coaching staff was reportedly “incensed” that Thompson refused to top the Lions’ offer, instead letting Lang leave. Thompson was criticized for being too “cheap” to keep Lang.

But as PFT wrote at the time, the NFL has a hard salary cap, and one person’s “cheap” move is another person’s wise cap management. And Thompson was concerned that Lang’s age and injury history made him a risk of not being available for the long term. Those concerns turned out to be justified.

So when a high-priced player moves from one team to another in free agency, it’s not as simple as saying the team that lost the player got worse, and the team that signed the player got better. In the case of Lang, it was the Packers who were better off when a division rival spent a lot of money on a player that the Green Bay front office expected to decline.

  1. As a long time Lions fan I have no ill-will towards TJ. He has done his best to be out there on the field, his body is just breaking down.

  2. MDS, please do 31 NFL teams a favor and send them this story every day to warn them that this will be Le’Veon Bell once he gets overpaid.

  3. It wasn’t only Lang.

    When Ted let Josh Sitton walk and kept Lane Taylor, people thought he’d lost his mind.

    That move worked out very nicely for the Pack also.

  5. a good move for sure, but Ted T with his stubborn cheap stance didnt put as much talent around Rodgers as he should have. If he doesnt luck into Rodgers dropping on draft day, he wins nothing and is very average at best.

  8. Ironically enough, this flies directly in the face of so many of the stories about Bell. He could just as easily turn into T J Lang.

  9. There are certain positions that you can get by with not investing huge amounts of cap space… RB as Bell and others are learning is one of them…. Guard on the online is another and on defense the Safety position is one where you don’t need to tie up HUGE amounts of cap.

    While you can say it was “cheap” I think it was more about TT sticking to his guns about not resigning people that are over heading into their 30’s. He very rarely did. He was right on Sitton, Lang, and others like Jennings. While it may not be the popular choices at the time. 2 years down the road they were right ones.

    Even though he is loved by Wisconsin and many other football fans…. GB was right about moving on from Jordy too.

    Even though he is loved by Wisconsin and many other football fans…. GB was right about moving on from Jordy too.

    You’re right about Jordy. It’ll sting also when they let Cobb walk next year.

    But seriously, Jordy deserved better than that dumpster fire that the Raiders call a team.

  13. Cobb won’t bother me leaving, with injury and consistency issues its been frustrating, but I will miss his big crunch time games like the ones vs. the Bears.

    Jordy choose to go to Oakland as a FA, I don’t think ANYONE saw this happening though. Starting from the Mack trade and so forth…. but Gruden clearly wants to get “his kind of players” in (never forget the Jake Plummer trade). I would have sworn he would have been a Patriot.

  15. Not mad at TJ but I felt when he was signed that we overpaid for an aging player. Doesn’t matter who the GM is or if the player hasn’t missed a game with his previous team, when the Lions make those kinds of moves to bring guys in, It almost always never works out.

    Being as that Ive watched just about every single game since Charlie batch was the QB.. there are a few things that I’ve noticed:

    Nobody’s from the teams we play always look like super stars against us.
    We can’t draft anyone to help us.
    Can’t bring in free agents to help us.
    When coaches/players leave, they usually never play or coach in the NFL again.

  17. TJ Lang can still play, usually guys cannot play anymore & their play on the field sharply drops off when their bodies starting breaking down & that’s not the case with TJ. When Lang is healthy he is still a really good OG. I’d sign him for the price to a 1yr deal but only if I had a highly drafted OG behind developing. I wouldnt mind signing Lang as a backup if he returns next season, he’d be a quality depth signing for some team.

