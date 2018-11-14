Packers leave four home from flight, including Randall Cobb

Getty Images

The Packers flew to Seattle last night, but they didn’t take their whole roster with them.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers left for Seattle last night without four players.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb, safety Kentrell Brice, cornerback Kevin King, and linebacker Nick Perry did not make the trip so they could stay on their rehab schedules at home.

Modern air travel is such that any of the four could ostensibly make it there in time for Sunday’s game, and the Packers won’t issue a final injury report until later today. But it seems unlikely that any of those players would go in a short week if the Packers aren’t even going to buy a plane ticket for them.

Cobb missed last week’s game after suffering a setback in practice during his recovery from a hamstring injury.