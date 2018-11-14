Panthers snag Kenjon Barner off waivers

Getty Images

Running back Kenjon Barner is back in Carolina.

Barner was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday and the Panthers announced on Wednesday that they made a successful waiver claim to bring him back to the team. Cornerback Josh Hawkins was waived in a corresponding move.

Barner was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2013 and played eight games for them during his rookie season. The Panthers traded Barner to the Eagles the next year and returned to Carolina as a free agent this summer, but wound up in New England after failing to make the team.

He spent three seasons with the Eagles between his first two Carolina stints and ran the ball 71 times for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He ran 19 times for 71 yards in five games for the Patriots this season.

The Panthers parted ways with C.J. Anderson earlier this week, which leaves Barner, Cameron Artis-Payne and Travaris Cadet behind Christian McCaffrey.