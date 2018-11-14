Patriots sign Ramon Humber

Getty Images

The Patriots have added a new member to their linebacking corps during their bye week.

The team announced the signing of Ramon Humber on Wednesday. The move comes a day after they activated cornerback Duke Dawson from injured reserve and waived a pair of players.

It’s Humber’s second stint with the Patriots, although his first ended without Humber playing any games for the team. He signed with New England as a free agent in March 2016 and failed to make the team out of training camp.

Humber went on to sign with the Bills that year and stuck with them until being released on November 10. He appeared in 38 games for the Bills and has also played for the Saints and Colts since entering the league in 2009.

Humber has seen a lot of time on special teams over the course of his career and profiles for the same role in New England.