Pete Carroll: Short-week conversation has been only about the game

Getty Images

It’s a poopfest no more.

In Seattle’s first season since 2011 without cornerback Richard Sherman on the roster, the discussion in advance of the team’s annual short-week game has included no criticism of the league’s habit of making teams play once per year with only three days in between games.

“It’s a challenge,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday, one day before hosting the Packers. “It’s a physical challenge for the guys. Emotionally, our guys handled it great, I think better than maybe we have in other years and the whole conversation has been about the game and all that kind of stuff. It hasn’t been anything about the fact that there’s a physical challenge to it. Our guys are not tuned into that end of it. But, it is taxing. The other side of it is — there’s always a good side to it — we get a break on the weekend. We’ll take full advantage of that.”

Two years ago, Sherman dumped on the NFL’s habit of compelling nearly every team to play on a Thursday after playing on a Sunday.

“It’s terrible,” Sherman said in December 2016. “We got home like 1:00 in the morning, something like that on Monday and then you’ve got to play again. Congratulations, NFL, you did it again. But they’ve been doing it all season, so I guess we’re the last ones to get the middle finger.”

If the current Seahawks view it as a middle finger, they apparently aren’t saying so. And that’s become the trend over the past two years throughout the league. With short-week football not likely to talk a long walk any time soon, players have adapted to it, realizing that the practice week is less intense, and that a mini-bye is waiting.