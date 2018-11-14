Raiders promote receiver Saeed Blacknall

Getty Images

The Raiders are promoting receiver Saeed Blacknall from the practice squad, Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday. The team had an open roster spot, so no corresponding move was necessary.

Oakland had no choice but to add a receiver with Martavis Bryant already ruled out for Sunday with an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament and Jordy Nelson questionable to play with a knee bruise, according to Gruden.

Blacknall, 22, has never played a regular-season game.

He signed with the Raiders in May as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, where he caught 50 passes for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons.

Oakland signed him to its practice squad after waiving him out of the preseason.