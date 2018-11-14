RGIII, Lamar Jackson preparing for possible start this week

Getty Images

On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he’d see how the week goes before making any decision or announcement about whether Joe Flacco will start at quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.

Harbaugh also said that Robert Griffin III and Lamar Jackson would both be possible replacements if Flacco’s hip injury doesn’t permit him to play this week. On Wednesday, Harbaugh’s message was pretty much the same on both fronts.

The coach said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Atlantic, that he doesn’t “feel like we owe anybody answers” about who will be taking the snaps at this point in the week. Neither of the quarterbacks who spoke to reporters — Flacco was getting treatment — gave any hint about the team’s plan.

Jackson said that he is “preparing for whatever” and would be ready to start if that’s how things play out. Griffin, who hasn’t been active for a game this season, said his own preparation hasn’t changed much from previous weeks.

If Griffin does wind up playing, he’ll be on the field against a Bengals team that just added Hue Jackson to its coaching staff. Jackson was the head coach in Cleveland when Griffin last played in a regular season game, but it seems clear that neither he nor any other Bengals coach will get much info about Baltimore’s quarterback plans before Sunday.