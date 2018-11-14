Ryan Switzer considers himself “lucky” to be out of Oakland

Getty Images

Receiver Ryan Switzer has been treated like a hot potato, traded from Dallas to Oakland and, ultimately, from Oakland to Pittsburgh.

Switzer seems to be happy about how everything worked out.

In response to a tweet from a fan expressing gratitude for the “luck” the Steelers experienced by landing Switzer, Switzer said this: “How lucky was I that they came & got me from where I was.”

Where he was was with a team that is now 1-8, and by all appearances imploding. Where he is is with a team that has won five games in a row, and that seems to be on its way to big things.

Look, maybe Jon Gruden and company will turn things around for the Raiders. But few fringe playoff contenders have fallen so far so fast, and it will take a lot of time, properly-used draft picks, and wisely-spent money to improve a franchise that feels like it still hasn’t hit rock bottom.

Given that Gruden believed Nathan Peterman was the most “pro-ready” quarterback in a crop that included the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Mitch Trubisky, rock bottom may not come until Gruden runs enough drafts to prove that he shouldn’t be running drafts.