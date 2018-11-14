Ryan Switzer considers himself “lucky” to be out of Oakland

Receiver Ryan Switzer has been treated like a hot potato, traded from Dallas to Oakland and, ultimately, from Oakland to Pittsburgh.

Switzer seems to be happy about how everything worked out.

In response to a tweet from a fan expressing gratitude for the “luck” the Steelers experienced by landing Switzer, Switzer said this: “How lucky was I that they came & got me from where I was.”

Where he was was with a team that is now 1-8, and by all appearances imploding. Where he is is with a team that has won five games in a row, and that seems to be on its way to big things.

Look, maybe Jon Gruden and company will turn things around for the Raiders. But few fringe playoff contenders have fallen so far so fast, and it will take a lot of time, properly-used draft picks, and wisely-spent money to improve a franchise that feels like it still hasn’t hit rock bottom.

Given that Gruden believed Nathan Peterman was the most “pro-ready” quarterback in a crop that included the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Mitch Trubisky, rock bottom may not come until Gruden runs enough drafts to prove that he shouldn’t be running drafts.

16 responses to "Ryan Switzer considers himself "lucky" to be out of Oakland

  1. “Given that Gruden believed Nathan Peterman was the most “pro-ready” quarterback”
    That’s the saddest part because the Raiders diehards are SO banking on those picks turning out great to make all the rest of the pain worthwhile. Once Gruden screws those up, there’s going to be nothing left to hold onto.

  6. In response to a tweet from a fan expressing gratitude for the “luck” the Steelers experienced by landing Switzer, Switzer said this: “How lucky was I that they came & got me from where I was.”

    Anyone check on the “fan” or have we already determined it to be one of Switzer’s burner phones with a burner account on it?

  11. Gruden liked Peterman you say?? That’s precisely why owners should be leery of giving coaches control over personnel. Especially if they have no experience doing it. Coaches coach. Players play. Let the trained scouts do the evaluating. Simple!

  12. “Anthony Jackson says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:51 am
    Ryan who?

    Well, we can all play that game. Anthony who? Just because you don’t know who he is, and can’t identify a player beyond the first four “stars” on the Raiders, doesn’t invalidate his existence.

    The guy is on a pro roster of a playoff contender. That’s who.

  13. Anthony Jackson says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:51 am
    Ryan who?

    One of the more productive punt and kickoff returners in the NFL and a decent depth addition to the Steelers WR corps. Not going to be a Pro Bowler anytime soon, but pretty solid pickup for someone who was otherwise not being utilized at all on an awful Raiders team.

  14. In less than a year Gruden transformed a flawed but decent team into a putrid mess. The Raiders are at their absolute nadir. Worse than it was even in Al Davis’ senile last years or during the Dennis Allen stint. And I have no optimism whatsoever that the Raiders will be anything but bottom feeders for as long as Gruden is with the team. And it’ll take several years AFTER Gruden is finally gone for the team to even begin to approach respectability on the field.

    Gruden’s draft record with Tampa was abysmal and the 2018 Raiders draft also looks very bad. So there’s a large chance that none of those 1st rounders that the Raiders have (including the #1 overall) will pan out. And if Gruden does have enough brains to draft a quality player in the 1st round then there’s a high probability that he’ll pull a John Elway/Eli Manning and refuse to sign with a Gruden-coached team.

    As for Free Agency & trades, look no further than wasting a 3rd rounder for Matavius Bryant. No real marquee FA’s will want to play for Gruden and the Raiders will have to grossly overpay for even the average ones. On the trade front, I can see Gruden pulling off the same kind of deals that Al Davis did in his last senile years (e.g. trading high draft picks and overpaying for Randy Moss & Richard Seymour).

  15. “…until Gruden runs enough drafts to prove that he shouldn’t be running drafts.”

    Gruden doesn’t run drafts. The GM does. Why do you insist on placing all personnel decisions at the feet of the head coach?

