Stefon Diggs full, Adam Thielen limited in Vikings practice

Getty Images

Both of the Vikings’ top receivers are on Wednesday’s injury report, but they fell into different categories.

Stefon Diggs was a full participant for the team, which fits into his vow to play against the Bears on Sunday night. Diggs did not play against the Lions in Week Nine, but the bye week seems to have made his rib injury a non-issue.

Adam Thielen did play in the win over the Lions, but was held under 100 receiving yards for the first time this season. He was limited in Wednesday’s session with low back and calf issues. There’s been no sign of concern that he won’t play this week and the next two days will let us know if that changes.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were both out of practice, which may be an indication that both will be out of action again this week.