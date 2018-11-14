Stephen Hauschka named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Just because the game wasn’t close doesn’t mean Stephen Hauschka didn’t play an important role.

The Bills kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week, for his perfect performance in Buffalo’s 41-10 thrashing of the Jets.

Hauschka made two field goals (including a 54-yarder) and all five of his extra points. While no one expected him to get a chance at five extra points in a month given the state of the Bills offense, he hit them all.

The 33-year-old Hauschka hasn’t missed a field goal since Week One.