Terron Armstead to miss 3-4 weeks with pectoral injury

Getty Images

The Saints offense has finally hit a speedbump.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to miss three to four weeks with the injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

It’s actually a pectoral injury (it was announced during the game as a shoulder, which is probably technically accurate in the way an Achilles is an ankle), and will force the Saints to adjust up front.

Veteran Jermon Bushrod subbed in for him during the 51-14 beating of the Bengals, so it didn’t keep them from scoring.