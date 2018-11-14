Travis Frederick takes another step in recovery

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick remains on injured reserve and still not close to a return. But he has regained sensation in his hands, a positive sign nearly three months after his Guillain-Barre syndrome diagnosis.

“It’s starting to come back in my hands a little bit here, which is good,” Frederick said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Now it’s more just numbness, no tingling, and it’s more in the tips.

“I mean the fact there is some light at the end of the tunnel is definitely a positive.”

The sensation in his feet has not returned, but the Pro Bowler is optimistic. Statistics show 95 to 100 percent of people afflicted with Guillain-Barre fully recover.

But doctors can offer no timetable as each individual is different.

“It’s going to come back,” Frederick said. “I have no doubt about that.

“I’m doing good. I’m getting better, slowly but steady.”