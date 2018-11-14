Trent Williams out again this week

Getty Images

When word first broke that Trent Williams dislocated his thumb, Williams said he was holding out hope that he wouldn’t miss any time because of the injury.

Williams needed to have surgery, however, and the veteran left tackle will miss his third straight game this weekend. Washington head coach Jay Gruden made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington placed starting guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff on injured reserve since Williams hurt his thumb, but the thinned-out offensive line handled things pretty well against the Buccaneers in last Sunday’s 16-3 victory. Ty Nsekhe started in Williams’ place while Jonathan Cooper and Tony Bergstrom stepped in at guard.

Running back Chris Thompson, who has injured ribs, and wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who has an ankle injury, also remained out of action. Gruden said Thompson will likely miss this Sunday’s game against the Texans.