United, American Airlines waive change fees for fans re-routing trips from Mexico City to Los Angeles

Getty Images

With the NFL moving Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at Estadio Azetca, many fans are scrambling on short notice trying to change their travel plans to attend the game.

A pair of major airlines are making a gesture to help alleviate some of the financial burden for fans trying to switch flights just days before Monday’s clash between two of the top offenses in football.

United Airlines announced on Wednesday that they are waiving flight change fees for anyone changing their flights from Mexico City to Los Angeles in an attempt to get to the game. Additionally, American Airlines said in a tweet to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry that they had made the same decision on Tuesday.

United said they will also reimburse anyone for the change fees if they had already made changes to their flights before the decision was announced.

The waiving of fees seemingly won’t include any variance in price in the flights themselves, but it’s at least one cost that won’t also be thrust upon the consumer that is trying to alter their plans for the upcoming weekend.