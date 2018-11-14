Washington activates Trey Quinn from IR

Getty Images

Washington activated receiver Trey Quinn off injured reserve Wednesday, adding him to the 53-player roster. The team had designated him to return last week when he began practicing again.

Quinn had two punt returns for 12 yards before injuring his right ankle in the season opener against the Cardinals.

Washington placed him on injured reserve Sept. 12.

He was Mr. Irrelevant for the 2018 draft as the last of 256 picks.

Washington has used its two short-term injured reserve designations, with running back Byron Marshall getting the other.

The team also announced it has signed cornerback Joshua Holsey to its practice squad.