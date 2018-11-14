Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Despite missing last week’s game, Jets QB Sam Darnold has still thrown four more interceptions than any other quarterback.

Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant leads the NFL with 535 kickoff return yards.

The Bills’ defense leads the league in fewest yards allowed per game.

Patriots RB James White has 66 catches, while no one else on the team has more than 40.

After barely playing for the Saints last year, Ravens WR Willie Snead is leading the Ravens in catches.

Bengals WR Alex Erickson has three kickoff returns of 40 yards or more, most in the NFL.

Browns RB Nick Chubb only has 93 carries this season, but an NFL-high three of them have gone for 40 or more yards.

The Steelers’ win over the Panthers on Thursday night was the single most impressive performance of the season for any team, according to Football Outsiders.

Colts LB Darius Leonard is leading the NFL in tackles.

The Jaguars’ defense leads the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s passer rating has declined from 103.0 last year to 100.8 this year, despite overall passing numbers being way up across the NFL this season.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has a career high 67.0 percent completion rate this season.

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay is leading all rookies in rushing.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is leading the NFL in passing yards.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is averaging a career-high 7.7 yards per pass this season.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has a career-high average of 9.0 yards per pass, as well as a career-high 115.4 passer rating.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been sacked an NFL-high 32 times.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has 62 catches for 530 yards this season, the most of any rookie.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been sacked 23 times in seven games. He was sacked 28 times in 13 games last year.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson already has more rushing yards this year than he had in 2016 and 2017 combined.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is averaging 7.8 yards per carry, best in the NFL among players with at least 20 carries.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford‘s passer rating has declined from 99.3 last year to 93.8 this year.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has fumbled six times this season after fumbling only once last season.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is leading the NFL with 78 catches.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is the only player in the NFL with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has a career-high 101.2 passer rating.

The Saints’ defense leads the league in fewest rushing yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers lead the league in passing yards per game and total yards per game.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is leading the NFL in rushing yards.

The Seahawks lead the league in rushing yards per game.

49ers RB Matt Breida has eight carries of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is on pace to catch 71 passes this season, after totaling more than 100 catches in each of the last three seasons.