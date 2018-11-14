Wesley Woodyard named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Titans had one of the most impressive performances in Week 10 by beating up on the Patriots on their way to a 34-10 victory and one of their players has been recognized as the AFC defensive player of the week.

Linebacker Wesley Woodyard received the honor on Wednesday morning. Woodyard had 1.5 sacks and five pressures of Tom Brady during the win.

“Any time you get hit at quarterback, you don’t like that pressure,” Woodyard said, via the team’s website. “We stuck to the game plan and attacked the middle of the pocket. We couldn’t let him get comfortable back there and pick us apart … and he didn’t.”

Woodyard also had 12 tackles during the game. The veteran has 62 tackles and 3.5 sacks on the season.