Adrian Peterson says ankle, shoulder are healed, he feels “amazing”

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has been playing through shoulder and ankle injuries the last couple weeks, but he says those injuries are no longer bothering him.

Peterson was limited in practice on Wednesday but it sounds like that’s just about giving the 33-year-old some rest than about any lingering issues.

“I’m feeling good. Last week I actually started feeling all the way healthy,” Peterson said. “My shoulder, I’m back to bench pressing. I hadn’t did that in three weeks. So, I’m back to kind of doing the normal things that I was able to do. My ankle is feeling good. My body is just kind of feeling refreshed. The second half has been a blessing to me. [It was] a grind the first eight weeks and here now, as I stand in front of you guys, my body is feeling amazing. That’s big [considering] that we just started the second stretch and we have a big game coming up.”

Peterson’s production this year has been amazing. After totaling just 679 yards from scrimmage in 2016 and 2017 combined, Peterson already has 840 yards from scrimmage through nine games this season. Washington will want him to carry another big workload on Sunday against Houston.