Andy Reid doesn’t have much to say about Marcus Peters trade

Getty Images

Cornerback Marcus Peters has struggled since the Chiefs traded him to the Rams, and Kansas City’s secondary has struggled without him.

Nine months later, it remains unclear why the Chiefs traded Peters and a sixth-round pick for a fourth-rounder and a 2019 second-rounder. Peters has suggested raising his fist in support of Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem played a part in his departure.

The Chiefs also suspended him for one game last season after he tossed an official’s flag and left the field without being ejected.

Whatever the team’s reasons, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t shedding any light on them during a conference call with Rams beat writers Thursday.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into all of that,” Reid said, via Rich Hammond of the Southern California News Group. “That was a decision that was made here, and it happened and he is doing a heck of a job. I’m proud of the way he’s playing.”

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib said Peters is “good” and expects him to bounce back from his struggles. For both Peters and the Rams, there is not a better time than this week for that to happen.