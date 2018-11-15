Aqib Talib on Marcus Peters: It’s a marathon, not a sprint

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is “definitely mad” that he’s on injured reserve rather than on the active roster for this week’s matchup with the Chiefs and there are likely others in the organization that feel the same way.

Matching up with Kansas City’s offense wouldn’t be an easy task under any circumstances, but having all hands on deck would make the task seem a little less daunting. That might be especially true at cornerback because Marcus Peters has had his problems since being traded from the Chiefs to the Rams in the offseason.

Talib acknowledges those struggles, but thinks that those issues will go away before the year is out because they are something every defensive back other than Deion Sanders has had to deal with in their careers.

“He’s good,” Talib said, via the team’s website. “M.P. is good. What do they say? It’s a marathon not a sprint? He is good, he’s perfectly fine. That’s just part of playing DB … I don’t even know one DB who is perfect all the time — that’s ‘Prime.’ That’s part of playing DB, you’re going to go through those stretches, but that’s why we got short memories and why we play the toughest positions on the field.”

The Rams are hoping for a marathon run that takes them all the way to Atlanta this year. Peters’ ability to correct what’s been ailing him will play a big role in determing how far they make it on that route.