Bears working on a special classic uniform for 100th season

This year, the Packers celebrated their 100th season. Next year, the Bears will do it.

Unlike the Packers, the Bears are cooking up something more than a jersey patch.

Bears chairman George McCaskey has announced that the team is working on a special classic uniform, to be unveiled next year.

“We’re the only franchise in the league that will be celebrating its centennial at the same time the league will be celebrating its centennial,” McCaskey said.

The Bears also plan to honor a different decade of the team’s history during each home game in 2019.

In 1994, the league rolled out a collection of throwback uniforms for every team, to commemorate the NFL’s 75th season. The Bears and Packers played a game on Halloween with both teams wearing their old-school configurations.