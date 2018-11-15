Buccaneers to decide on offensive playcaller Thursday night

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter took back offensive playcalling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Todd Monken for last Sunday’s game against Washington and said after the 16-3 loss that he wasn’t sure if he’d hold onto them for this week’s game against the Giants.

Koetter said Thursday that the decision has not been made yet, but that the team will settle on a choice before Friday.

“Every Thursday night we put the game plan to bed,” Koetter said, via Pewter Report. “After dinner, after we get done with the players, we put the game plan to bed and make our final adjustments. After we do that tonight, we’ll decide and move on from there. That’s how we do it and I believe in our process.”

In his own press conference, Monken called Koetter the “best offensive coach I’ve ever been around” and said he came to work with the Buccaneers to be around him. We’ll find out how much coaching Monken will be able to watch Koetter doing on Sunday.