Clark Hunt still willing to play another Mexico City game

The NFL moved the Game of the Year back to the City of Angels, but that doesn’t mean the NFL won’t play future games in Mexico.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has no concerns about playing another game at Azteca Stadium.

“I wouldn’t be hesitant at all,” Hunt said.

He emphasized that the decision to move the game was “100 percent [about] player safety.”

“That’s really what the decision was about, was not having the players play on a field that wasn’t safe,” Hunt said. He added that he hadn’t heard any “specific concerns” from Chiefs players before the decision was made, but it’s clear that complaints from the NFLPA and players generally contributed to the decision.

PFT reported on Thursday morning that the NFL “immediately” recognized when visiting the stadium on Monday that the surface couldn’t be improved to satisfactory levels before next Monday night. Hunt explained that because the field is a “combination of synthetic and grass,” meaning that “you can’t just tear down and just put sod down like you can with a grass field.”

“I certainly don’t think it’s a positive for the league,” Hunt said. “Mexico has been a central piece to our efforts to grow the game internationally. Obviously, the NFL has a lot of fans in Mexico.”

The NFL definitely won’t be abandoning the market. NFL executive V.P. Mark Waller told Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times that the NFL’s work to expand the influence of football in Mexico is “not a day-to-day, week-to-week proposition.”

“In the next 20 years the Mexican economy is going to grow,” Waller said. “So it’s important for us that we’re part of that long-term future.”

It’s also important, then, that the NFL have a better plan for ensuring that the venues selected to host games will be able to pull it off. In that regard, success is a pass/fail proposition. And regardless of where the blame lands, the NFL failed.