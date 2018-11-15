Cowboys will have not-so-secret weapon vs. Atlanta this time

AP

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t interested in revisiting his suspension from a year ago. It began in Week 10 against the Falcons, a 27-7 loss that Jerry Jones refers to as the “burning of Atlanta” after Dak Prescott was sacked eight times.

It was the beginning of the end: The Cowboys went 3-3 without Elliott, and they missed the playoffs by a game, finishing 9-7.

“I was at home watching it,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was tough to watch, a tough time for me. I am out here this year and able to help my guys go out there and try to get that win.”

Elliott ranks second in rushing with 831 yards and fourth in yards from scrimmage with 1,093.

He is coming off a dominant performance against the Eagles when he had 187 yards of total offense, including 151 rushing.

“I think he’s played awfully well,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s run the ball the ball well. He’s caught the ball well. He’s blocked well. Certainly hasn’t been perfect, nobody is. But he’s an awfully good football player. He has a big impact on our team.

“He certainly takes advantage of it. The more ways you can attack a defense the better. The more weapons you have, more guys you’re throwing the ball to challenges the defense that much more, so getting him the ball I think is a priority for us whether you hand it to him or throw it to him he has a positive effect on the game.”

When the Cowboys return to the scene of the crime Sunday, they will have their not-so-secret weapon. Elliott enters seeking redemption as the Cowboys travel back to Atlanta still in a “must-win” frame of mind.

“That is how we are going to be for the rest of the season,” Elliott said. “It’s hard to need extra motivation when you go into this game 4-5. For the rest of this season, our backs are going to be against the wall. We have to do what we can to go out there and try to win every one of the rest of these games.”