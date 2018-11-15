Cowboys will have not-so-secret weapon vs. Atlanta this time

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t interested in revisiting his suspension from a year ago. It began in Week 10 against the Falcons, a 27-7 loss that Jerry Jones refers to as the “burning of Atlanta” after Dak Prescott was sacked eight times.

It was the beginning of the end: The Cowboys went 3-3 without Elliott, and they missed the playoffs by a game, finishing 9-7.

I was at home watching it,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was tough to watch, a tough time for me. I am out here this year and able to help my guys go out there and try to get that win.”

Elliott ranks second in rushing with 831 yards and fourth in yards from scrimmage with 1,093.

He is coming off a dominant performance against the Eagles when he had 187 yards of total offense, including 151 rushing.

“I think he’s played awfully well,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s run the ball the ball well. He’s caught the ball well. He’s blocked well. Certainly hasn’t been perfect, nobody is. But he’s an awfully good football player. He has a big impact on our team.

“He certainly takes advantage of it. The more ways you can attack a defense the better. The more weapons you have, more guys you’re throwing the ball to challenges the defense that much more, so getting him the ball I think is a priority for us whether you hand it to him or throw it to him he has a positive effect on the game.”

When the Cowboys return to the scene of the crime Sunday, they will have their not-so-secret weapon. Elliott enters seeking redemption as the Cowboys travel back to Atlanta still in a “must-win” frame of mind.

“That is how we are going to be for the rest of the season,” Elliott said. “It’s hard to need extra motivation when you go into this game 4-5. For the rest of this season, our backs are going to be against the wall. We have to do what we can to go out there and try to win every one of the rest of these games.”

5 responses to “Cowboys will have not-so-secret weapon vs. Atlanta this time

  1. Columbo and Cooper have made the biggest reason for the optimism. Oline is back to being dominate even with back ups playing. Cooper is opening up the run game and giving the other WR breathing room to work.
    Dak can not beat us though, he needs to make zero turnovers and play smart football. He is good, but just like the new oline coach did wonders I sure wish we had a new Qb coach as well.

  3. Dak benefited so much from the veteran experience of Wade Wilson, Mark Sanchez, and Tony Romo in his ear after every play when he entered the league. I have no clue what the Cowboys were thinking when they named Kellen Moore as QB coach, with zero coaching experience, and little to no experience playing. He has next to nothing to offer Dak except some 3rd string experience working Linehans offense in Detroit. I’m sure he’s a great aww shucks guy. But the Cowboys don’t need good people, they need strong experienced leadership, ESPECIALLY at the QB position. Please bring in a credible QB coach AND possibly a veteran backup to help accelerate Daks on-the-field maturity.

  4. I hope Zeke remembers all the bad things he did last year & it motivates him to not only be a great player which he is, but more importantly a better person in society.

    Fans look up to him and they were disappointed and embarrassed with all the dumb things he did while representing the star.

  5. stucats
    Zeke was punished almost half a season by the league for being a knucklehead. How many other players do you know have ever been suspended for such reasons?

    Gregg Hardy, public enemy #1, served just a 4 game suspension for his troubles.

    As much as the Patriots have an argument that the NFL had it out for them in deflate gate, the same can be said for the Cowboys on the Zeke suspension. They finished 9-7 without him. Imagine if he was able to play the full season? They likely make the playoffs. The NFL and Roger Goddell stole that from them.

