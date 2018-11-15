Cowboys work out Tank Carradine in wake of DL injuries

Getty Images

The Cowboys have four defensive linemen who haven’t practiced this week. Another, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, returned on a limited basis Thursday with a knee injury. A sixth, defensive end Randy Gregory, remains on the injury report with a knee injury, although he has had full practices this week.

That obviously has led the team to have some concerns about their depth in the defensive line this week.

To that end, the Cowboys worked out free agent defensive end Tank Carradine on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Carradine, 28, has played only one game this season. He made one tackle in the Raiders’ Week Two loss to the Broncos.

He has worked out for the Cardinals, Saints, Lions and Patriots since.

The Cowboys have had defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder), defensive end Daniel Ross (calf), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (concussion) out of practice this week.

Dallas did see the return of starting offensive linemen Tyron Smith (back) and Zack Martin (knee) on Thursday with both limited after sitting out Wednesday.