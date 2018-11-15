Dalvin Cook is “full go” this week

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is off the team’s injury report for the first time since he injured his hamstring Sept. 16. That means he now has no restrictions on his workload.

“To us, Dalvin’s full go,” Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Obviously you’re going to see how the game is played out and those things. Dalvin’s anticipating being full go.”

Cook missed five of six games and played only 18 snaps against the Rams in Week Four while on a pitch count. He returned in the Vikings’ most recent game, against the Lions on Nov. 4, and played 28 of 49 snaps.

After the team’s open date, Cook has had the governor taken off.

“I’m ready to go,” Cook said. “We’re going to see if I’m 100 percent. My body, I feel great. So yeah, I’m there.”

In four games, Cook has 59 touches for 314 yards.