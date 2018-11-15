David Johnson hopes last week’s performance was a sign of things to come

Getty Images

Among the factors that contributed to the Cardinals’ decision to fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy last month was the lagging production of running back David Johnson.

Johnson averaged just over 71 total yards per game over the first seven games of the season, which was down sharply from the 132 yards per game he averaged in his breakout 2016 season. The first two games with Byron Leftwich calling the plays have gone better, however.

Johnson had 100 yards in a Week Eight win over the 49ers and 183 yards against the Chiefs last Sunday. Johnson also scored twice in the loss to Kansas City and he’s feeling good about the chances that things are back on track for the long run.

“I hope so. I definitely hope so,” Johnson said, via the Arizona Republic. “And I think it will. I think it will as Leftwich gets more comfortable being the OC and everybody gets more comfortable playing together and hopefully, staying healthy. If that happens, then it definitely will lead to that.”

The Raiders have been generous to their opponents this season, so Johnson should have a good chance to keep things humming back at home this weekend.