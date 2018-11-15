Delanie Walker won’t give up hope of returning this year

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker was carted off the field in Week One and landed on injured reserve with a dislocated and fractured ankle that left most people assuming he wouldn’t be seen on the field until 2019.

That might be the case, but Walker isn’t giving up hope that he can make it back to the lineup this year. Walker moved from requiring a scooter to get around to walking with crutches a couple of weeks ago and said on Wednesday that he’s not ruling anything out as his rehab unfolds.

“In my mind, it’s just to get healthy. But in the back of my mind, if I can get healthy earlier where I can come back and play, I’m going to do that,” Walker said, via the Tennessean. “But like I told you guys, I really don’t know. I don’t know what the time length is going to be. I feel good right now. Could I feel better when the time comes when we’re in the playoffs? Yeah. We’ll see. But right now, I’m just worried about taking it day by day just to get healthy and be able to come back next year. But if I can play this year, I will.”

Walker never had less than 60 catches in his five full seasons with the Titans, but the tight ends left on the roster haven’t had that big a role in the offense since his injury. Jonnu Smith doubled his reception total for the season with five catches in the last two weeks and Luke Stocker has eight catches on the year.