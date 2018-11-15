Doug Baldwin scores touchdown, draws Seattle within 14-10

Getty Images

Doug Baldwin scored his first touchdown of the season, catching a 6-yard pass from Russell Wilson with 8:03 remaining until halftime. It cut the Seahawks’ deficit to 14-10.

The 14-play, 77-yard drive featured Baldwin, who had five catches for 30 yards on the drive.

The Seahawks, though, have run it better than they have thrown it against the Packers.

Wilson has completed 9 of 15 passes for 55 yards and the touchdown.

Seattle has 89 rushing yards. Rashaad Penny has 46 yards on five carries, and Chris Carson has added 42 yards on eight runs.