Dustin Hopkins to try to kick tomorrow

Getty Images

Washington is hoping not to need another kicker, but it will be at least 24 hours before they know whether they will.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Dustin Hopkins will try to kick tomorrow, to see if he’s able to play Sunday against the Texans.

Hopkins is dealing with a groin injury, which could derail a solid start for him (17-of-19 field goals and all of his extra points).

The team brought in five kickers (Sam Ficken, Kai Forbath, Blair Walsh, Roberto Aguayo, and Jon Brown) earlier this week so they’d be ready in case Hopkins is unable to go.