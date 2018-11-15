Eric Ebron making the most of his limited offensive snaps

Getty Images

Eric Ebron isn’t playing as many snaps as he might have imagined. He’s making more of those snaps than almost anyone imagined.

The former first-rounder, who was cast aside by the Lions this offseason, is flourishing with the Colts despite playing a limited amount of snaps each game.

Since he’s not the best blocker among their tight ends, they’re not asking him to block much. He’s played just 55.8 percent of their offensive snaps this year, and that’s higher than they wanted because of the injury to starter Jack Doyle.

That makes his 39 catches for 463 yards and 10 touchdowns even more impressive.

“I knew that they would allow me to make plays, allow me to be me and do what I do best,” Ebron said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It was one of the reasons why I came here, and I knew Andrew (Luck) would facilitate it all good enough. That way, I’d be open.”

Ebron played just 21 snaps last week, but scored three touchdowns.

“I’m OK with it, because I know that when I am on the field, it’s a presence,” Ebron said. “Whether it’s me getting the ball or not, my presence is felt.”

It wasn’t in Detroit, which made it easy for the Lions to walk away rather than pay him more than $8 million this year. But he’s found his niche in Indianapolis, and finally looks like the player many envisioned five years ago.