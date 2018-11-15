For oddsmakers, Rams’ home-field advantage is worth one measly point

Getty Images

When it comes to setting betting lines, home-field advantage typically carries a value of three points. The Rams’ home-field advantage is far from typical.

Before the Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles, oddsmakers had installed the Rams as 2.5-point favorites. After the game moved, the line moved only to Rams minus 3.5.

Under the normal formula, the Rams would have become 5.5-point favorites after the move to L.A. Of course, if enough people put money on the Rams, it will. The fact that it didn’t go there immediately suggests that the L.A. Memorial Coliseum provides a forgettable home-field advantage.

And for good reason. Both L.A. teams enjoy no real home-field advantage, because thousands of fans of the visiting team show up for every game. Not because they’re all traveling to Los Angeles but because more than two decades of L.A. having no NFL teams resulted in large pockets of fans of every team. It could take another 20 years to reverse that trend, although the success of both L.A. teams could make that happen more quickly.

Especially if either or both of the L.A. teams get to the Super Bowl.