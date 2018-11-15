Former Falcon and TV analyst Tim Green announces ALS diagnosis

Getty Images

Former Falcons defensive end and television analysts Tim Green has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with ALS.

Green wrote on Facebook that he recently found out he had a “slow-progressing version” of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and he’ll appear on 60 Minutes this week to talk about the diagnosis and his future fund-raising efforts.

“While the football field is far away, I find myself in a formidable struggle,” Green wrote. “For the past five years I’ve been coping with some neurological problems in my hands. At first the doctors thought the damage I’d done to my elbows in football was the culprit, so they operated to release the nerves, but the issue persisted and my voice began to weaken as well. That’s the only reason I’ve had to stop visiting schools to talk with kids. Finally, I was diagnosed with ALS. . . .

“As always, I will spend the coming days and years counting the blessings I have instead of pining for the things I don’t,” he wrote. “Today I will take a walk. I will work and write and kiss each of my kids as well as my beautiful wife. That’s a great day. As good as it gets…”

Green was the Falcons first-round pick in 1986 and played until 1993, starting 71 games. He then transitioned to a career in television, working for Fox.