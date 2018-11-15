Fortnite no longer selling NFL skins, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2018, 1:24 PM EST
Chris Simms

They were here, and now they’re gone.

Less than two weeks after the ultra-popular online video game Fortnite made NFL-based skins available, the NFL-based skins are gone. Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal reports that, despite speculation that the NFL had decided to end the arrangement, the short-term availability of the football-themed digital apparel was planned from the get-go.

“[T]he outfits being in the store for a limited time was all completely planned,” an unnamed source close to the NFL told Kaplan. “If you know Fortnite, you know this is normal course of business for special skins that go in and out of their store. I can say the jerseys will definitely be back this season.”

The NFL is continuing the affiliation even though, as Kaplan points out, images emerged of characters in NFL uniforms with guns, of a character in a Michael Vick’s Falcons uniform with a dog on his back, and of a character in an Aaron Hernandez uniform.

Perhaps the most troubling development, as illustrated by the attached photo, is that someone actually made a Chris Simms character.

Far more troubling for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the fact that, while playing the game, Mahomes was killed by someone wearing a Mahomes jersey. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill tried to claim responsibility for it.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Fortnite no longer selling NFL skins, for now

  1. Yes, that’s how their business model works tho lol. They put a rarity on skins by keeping them in the store for a limited time.

  2. my son loves this game! he got the zeke Elliot skin… its all a money grab tho and hes 14 but doesn’t understand or simply doesn’t care…the skins bring no special power or anything to the game and they keep releasing and re-releasing various skins because kids like him will continue to pour allowance money into it

  3. They really didn’t figure that the Internet would do something like this?

    Overwatch was littered with Winston players using some form of “Harambe” as their gamertag in the wake of the Zoo shooting.

    Pick the worst possible use of something, and the Internet will beat it.

  4. I’m not sure the NFL really thought this through. Sadly, the list of NFL players that have had trouble with guns or other violence is not short. Creating a knife-wielding OJ Simpson might be fun for some, but suiting up as Sean Taylor to go get shot is kind of disturbing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!