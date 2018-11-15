Giants designate Jonathan Stewart for return from IR

Getty Images

When running back Jonathan Stewart was placed on injured reserve, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that he hoped Stewart would be able to return to the team later in the regular season.

The first step to making that happen took place on Thursday. The Giants have designated Stewart for a return to the active roster.

Stewart appeared in the first three games of the season, so he will be eligible to return to the active roster after the Giants play in Philadelphia in Week 12.

Stewart, who signed a two-year contract worth $6.9 million this offseason, ran six times for 17 yards as a backup to rookie Saquon Barkley. Wayne Gallman and Elijhaa Penny are the other running backs on the Giants roster.