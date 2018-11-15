If Patrick Mahomes keeps piling up TD passes, he’ll be swimming in ketchup

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on Thursday’s injury report, but it doesn’t appear to be anything that puts him at risk of missing the team’s much-anticipated Monday night matchup with the Rams.

Mahomes is listed with a foot injury and was a full participant in the session. The Chiefs will practice twice more before issuing injury designations for Monday, but it seems likely Mahomes will avoid any listing if he remains a full participant.

Assuming Mahomes does play, he’ll be trying to add to his total of 31 touchdown passes and padding that number will push him closer to winning free ketchup for life. In a recent feature by Seth Wickersham of ESPN, it was revealed that Mahomes is a ketchup fanatic who enjoys the condiment on steak.

Mahomes’ love of ketchup may extend to stadiums carrying the name of prominent purveyors as he threw six touchdowns in a win over the Steelers at Heinz Field earlier this season. Heinz doesn’t seem too preturbed, however. They offered Mahomes all the ketchup he can use if he throws 57 touchdowns this season.

“I’m not opposed to it and I get ketchup for life,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “I’ll be sure to share it with some of the offensive linemen. … I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put it on my macaroni and cheese. People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.”

If Mahomes keeps throwing touchdowns and the Chiefs keep winning games, those in Kansas City who find it disgusting will likely be fine with Mahomes using ketchup anywhere he wants.