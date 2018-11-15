In Jacksonville, James Conner could face more attention than ever

Getty Images

With the Le'Veon Bell question finally answered, everyone now knows that the running back in Pittsburgh will be led by James Conner for the balance of the year. And his first game post-Le’Veon (assuming Conner exits the concussion protocol) could be the biggest on-field challenge Conner has ever faced.

With cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and, if healthy, A.J. Bouye, the Jaguars will be able to park a safety in the box, forcing Conner to navigate an eight-man front.

He may be able to do it. So far, Conner has exceeded all expectations. But the challenge could be more significant, especially if the Jaguars’ defense generally can perform against Pittsburgh the way it did throughout most of 2017.

Conner is one of the names who made it to this week’s “Show Me Something” draft on PFT Live. For the full list, check out the video attached to this post.

And then vote on the winner in the Twitter poll. (And then put on a disguise and vote again.)