Jalen Ramsey: I want to spend my whole career with Jaguars

Getty Images

A day after the Jaguars dropped their fifth straight game last Sunday, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey sent a tweet that shared what many interpreted to be a desire to leave the team at some point in the future.

Ramsey wrote “when I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me,” but he said on Thursday that he wasn’t hinting at future plan to play for another team. Ramsey said that he has said ” over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again” that he wants to play for the same team for his entire career.

If he’s not angling to leave the Jaguars, what was the tweet about? Ramsey said it was intended for those who have lost their faith in the Jaguars as a result of their 3-6 start to the season.

“If that’s what people want to do or if that’s how people feel, then it’s certain people, like y’all going to miss … we bring some good things,” Ramsey said, via ESPN.com. “And, yeah, we slipped up here recently. Not executed and played like we know we can. But, like whoever, the fake fans, if y’all [the media], whoever, if y’all want to jump ship, then, look, it is what it is. But y’all going to miss us when we either gone or when stuff back popping. We don’t want y’all no more.”

Beating the Steelers on Sunday would likely slow the stream of people abandoning ship while Ramsey will become eligible to extend his own time onboard for the first time this offseason.