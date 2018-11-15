James Conner will keep “doing the same thing”

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner has been in the concussion protocol since last Thursday’s win over the Panthers, but the feeling is that he’ll be cleared in time to play this weekend and his full practice on Wednesday is a sign that things are headed in that direction.

That should mean that the head injury will cause no change to Conner’s role in the Steelers offense. The running back feels the same way about this week’s confirmation that he won’t be sharing the backfield with Le'Veon Bell after Bell opted not to report to the team before Tuesday’s deadline.

“What’s there to change?” Conner said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Nothing changes. We’re in Week 11. I’m doing the same thing I’ve been doing for all of these weeks. I don’t really pay attention to it. I always go by the motto of control what you can control. I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

One can play the “what if” game about how things would have played out with Bell had Conner fallen flat in the lead role this season, but the real world never offered much chance to wring hands about the second-year player’s production. He’s picked up 1,158 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns through the first nine games, which leaves the Steelers with no reason to pine for Bell before or after his decision to sit out the entire year.