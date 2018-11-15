Jason Pierre-Paul: I’m coming, Eli

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was Eli Manning‘s teammate for eight seasons with the Giants, and now JPP is ready to play against Manning for the first time.

“He knows I’m coming, though,” Pierre-Paul told reporters, before looking into the cameras and adding, “I’m coming, Eli.”

Pierre-Paul did say it isn’t going to be the first time he got to lay a hand on Manning, and he doesn’t think he’s going to be able to hit Manning too hard without a penalty.

“Actually I did lay a hand on Eli a couple times in practice,” Pierre-Paul said. “The new rules, you’ve got to lay him down, so I’ll lay him down if I get there. . . . I know one thing, if [Manning] is hot, he’s on, he’s going to continue to be hot. We’ve got to get after them early.”

Manning is coming off one of his best games of the season, and a rare Giants win. Pierre-Paul’s presence may help the Buccaneers keep Manning from making it two in a row.