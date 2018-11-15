Jason Pierre-Paul wearing cast on right hand

Getty Images

If Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is going to make good on his promise to put a hand on former teammate Eli Manning, it might be a hand that weighs more than normal.

According to Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Pierre-Paul was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday, but was wearing a bulky club-like cast on his right hand.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter attributed the injury to “a sore finger.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Pierre-Paul will have had to wear such a protective device. He did so with the Giants as recently as last December, after the 2015 fireworks accident that cost him his index finger and the tip of his right thumb, while damaging his middle finger.

Since he’s joined the Buccaneers, he’s worn a custom-fitted glove, and has shown no indications of a problem, with eight sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. He’s dealt with other injuries, but nothing to do with his hand this season.