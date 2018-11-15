Jason Witten admits to “flubs” in first year as a broadcaster

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Jason Witten’s first year off the playing field and in the broadcast booth hasn’t always gone smoothly. Witten acknowledges that.

Witten has been mocked for, among other things, saying Aaron Rodgers “pulls another rabbit out of his head” and suggesting that the NFL had become “left wing” with its increased emphasis on player safety, and he said on an ESPN media conference call that he understands the criticism.

“Yeah, there’s been some flubs,” Witten said. “I mean I made mistakes. You try to own it, you embrace it. Hell, I’m not perfect, I’ve certainly had my fair share of mistakes on live television and more than anything else you try to embrace it, you laugh at it, you smile at it, I had the remark on Twitter that you don’t try to deny it. You know, I got a few texts from my wife and it’s good to see her laughing at it when I get home the next day and talking about it. So it’s a transition, I try not to take it too serious, I really try to embrace it, and focus on improving. I understood when I took this job that it was going to be hard, it was going to be a transition.”

One of the reasons Witten takes criticism is that he suffers in comparison with his old teammate Tony Romo, who went directly from the Cowboys to the CBS booth with rave reviews. Witten’s transition hasn’t been as smooth.

“Certainly with Tony and the success that he had, I really try not to live in that world and fully embrace it and continue to get better and evaluate it, but I think with the flubs I certainly do not deny it, I don’t try to hide it and as you said, that’s really all you can do in those moments is self-deprecate and move forward. So over time I hope to improve and get better at it, but yeah, that’s kind of my approach with it,” Witten said.

Publicly, ESPN has been supportive of Witten. Privately, they probably thought they were getting something closer to Romo.

6 responses to “Jason Witten admits to “flubs” in first year as a broadcaster

  1. I’m not as negative on him as most. He’s got a chance as a color commentator. BUT, how does a guy get MNF in his first year of broadcasting!? ESPN has really struggled maintaining the MNF franchise.

  2. I haven’t watched every MNF game this season, but Witten really hasn’t bothered me. He’s mostly useless, but I don’t feel like he’s gotten in the way. Even Booger seems to have pulled it back a bit from the earlier games.
    If I watch a game and have no idea who the announcers are, that’s a good thing.

  3. Jason Witten was a tremendous player and is a great person. ESPN jumped the gun and took a chance on a guy who has 0 broadcasting experience but has the name recognition. I wish Witten well and it is a good sign he can laugh at his own mistakes.

  4. This gut is the worst color man I’ve ever seen, He’s almost as bad as the show “Good Morning Football” which they think they’re funny but are not.

  5. Flubs aside, he is awful in the booth. Seriously. I love Witt, am a lifelong Texas born Cowboy fan, but he is downright terrible. It will take him 3-4 years to develop properly and we will all have to suffer while he does. I think because Romo got it right out of the gate they figure, well, Witten can as well! Well, he aint gettin it. ESPN is ruining what was one of the great nights in sports. Everyone knows Sunday night is the new Monday night now.

  6. I would love to see Kevin Harlan get a chance to broadcast MNF. I believe he is one of the most underrated guys in the business. From watching some of the few NFL network broadcasts I feel Kurt Warner would be an excellent color guy to go along side Harlan.

