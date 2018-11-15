Jaylen Hill returns to practice for Ravens

Getty Images

Cornerback Jaylen Hill has not played or practiced with the Ravens since tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 16 last season, but that’s set to change on Thursday.

The Ravens announced that Hill has been cleared to practice with the team. As is the case for all players trying to come off the physically unable to perform list, Hill can be added to the active roster at any point in the next three weeks and will not be able to play at all if he’s not activated in that window.

Hill made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie last year and played in six games before his injury. Most of his playing time in those games came on special teams.

Wide reciever Quincy Adeboyejo and linebacker Bam Bradley are also on the Ravens’ PUP list.