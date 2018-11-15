Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson miss Thursday’s Ravens practice

Getty Images

This is getting interesting.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a hip injury. For the second straight day, he has missed practice. More importantly, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed practice on Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jackson has a stomach problem.

As a result, only one Ravens quarterback practiced on Thursday: Robert Griffin III.

The situation keeps everyone in the dark regarding the identity of the starter for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

If Flacco can’t play, here’s hoping that the Ravens make extensive use of both Jackson (if healthy) and Griffin, putting both on the field as often as possible and regularly using either guy to take snaps. That would potentially confound a Cincinnati defense that is in the process of having Marvin Lewis assume control of it.